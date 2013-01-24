Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Avance Collection

Hand blender

HR1659/90
1 Awards
  • Maximum results, minimum effort Maximum results, minimum effort Maximum results, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Hand blender

    HR1659/90
    1 Awards

    Maximum results, minimum effort

    The Avance Collection hand blender with cube cutter accessory allows you to make perfect cubes in seconds. The strong motor and revolutionary thumb-grip design will give you the power and speed to create maximum results with minimum effort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avance Collection Hand blender

    Maximum results, minimum effort

    The Avance Collection hand blender with cube cutter accessory allows you to make perfect cubes in seconds. The strong motor and revolutionary thumb-grip design will give you the power and speed to create maximum results with minimum effort. See all benefits

    Maximum results, minimum effort

    The Avance Collection hand blender with cube cutter accessory allows you to make perfect cubes in seconds. The strong motor and revolutionary thumb-grip design will give you the power and speed to create maximum results with minimum effort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avance Collection Hand blender

    Maximum results, minimum effort

    The Avance Collection hand blender with cube cutter accessory allows you to make perfect cubes in seconds. The strong motor and revolutionary thumb-grip design will give you the power and speed to create maximum results with minimum effort. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

      Maximum results, minimum effort

      Prepare a perfect homemade Oliver salad in seconds

      • 600 W
      • Metal bar
      • with cube cutter
      20 speed settings

      20 speed settings

      20 speed settings for optimal performance.

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      To blend food in seconds.

      Double sided slicing and grating disk

      Double sided slicing and grating disk

      With the double sided slicing and grating disk you can process vegetables quickly. Simply flip the disk to slice or grate all kind of vegetables.

      Thumb-grip design

      Thumb-grip design

      Thumb-grip design with large switches.

      Specially designed cleaning tool for easy cleaning

      Specially designed cleaning tool for easy cleaning

      Kneading hook for making dough

      Kneading hook for making dough

      Unique cube cutting accessory

      Unique cube cutting accessory

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        600 W
        Capacity beaker
        1 L
        Capacity food processor
        1.5 L

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        20 speeds
        Turbo function
        Yes
        Detachable shaft
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Kneading hook
        Yes
        Food Processor Accessory
        Yes
        Protection cap
        Yes
        Beaker
        Yes
        Slicing and grating disk
        Yes
        Chopper
        Compact chopper
        Cube cutter
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Ink black
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material housing
        Stainless steel and PP
        Material shaft
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products