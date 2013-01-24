Maximum results, minimum effort
The Avance Collection hand blender with cube cutter accessory allows you to make perfect cubes in seconds. The strong motor and revolutionary thumb-grip design will give you the power and speed to create maximum results with minimum effort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The Avance Collection hand blender with cube cutter accessory allows you to make perfect cubes in seconds. The strong motor and revolutionary thumb-grip design will give you the power and speed to create maximum results with minimum effort. See all benefits
Maximum results, minimum effort
The Avance Collection hand blender with cube cutter accessory allows you to make perfect cubes in seconds. The strong motor and revolutionary thumb-grip design will give you the power and speed to create maximum results with minimum effort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum results, minimum effort
The Avance Collection hand blender with cube cutter accessory allows you to make perfect cubes in seconds. The strong motor and revolutionary thumb-grip design will give you the power and speed to create maximum results with minimum effort. See all benefits
20 speed settings for optimal performance.
With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
To blend food in seconds.
With the double sided slicing and grating disk you can process vegetables quickly. Simply flip the disk to slice or grate all kind of vegetables.
Thumb-grip design with large switches.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications