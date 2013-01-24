Home
1 Awards
      Homemade juice easily

      Easy to serve. Easy to store

      • 220W
      • 0.5L
      • white green
      Micro mesh filter for more juice

      Micro mesh filter for more juice

      The Philips juice has a micro mesh filter for more juice.

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

      Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

      Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

      Small and compact design

      Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

      Easy serving with 400 ml juice jug

      Easy serving with the 400 ml juice jug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        220 W
        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Pulp container
        500 ml

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material lid
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Bright white with green accents
        Material jug
        PP Plastic
        Material housing and clamps
        PP

