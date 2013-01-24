Home
Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1837/00
    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1837/00
      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      All in one compact design

      • 500W
      • QuickClean
      • 1.5 L
      • Drip stop, funnel
      Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

      With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

      Juice directly into your glass

      This juicer allows you to use your own glass (Max 12cm height). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

      Juice up to 1.5L in one go

      You can make up to 1.5L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      QuickClean sieve

      A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

      Juice all your berries at once with the funnel accessory

      Putting berries or smaller fruits into the feeding tube can be hassle. Place the funnel accessory directly onto the tube. You now can put all the berries at once.

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

      Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

      When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials. With one simple move, you prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe

      For even easier and faster cleaning all removable parts can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

      The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity juice jug
        500 ml
        Power
        500 W
        Voltage
        220/240 V
        Cord length
        0.80 m
        Feeding tube dia
        55 mm
        Pulp container
        1 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        One optimized speed
        For all fruits
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Berry funnel
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material jug
        PP Plastic
        Material housing
        Aluminium
        Color(s)
        Ink black
        Material pulp container and pusher
        • ABS
        • SAN

            • Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73