Viva Collection

Blender and Juicer

HR1841/55
    Viva Collection Blender and Juicer

    Homemade drinks and food instantly

    The 300 W Philips blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

      Homemade drinks and food instantly

      Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

      • 300 W
      • Juicer, blender & mill

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Power
        300 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Suction feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Blender jar
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material lid
        SAN
        Material pusher
        PP
        Color(s)
        Bright white with orange accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP

