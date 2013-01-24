Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Blender and Juicer

HR1843/00
1 Awards
  • Homemade drinks instantly Homemade drinks instantly Homemade drinks instantly
    -{discount-value}

    Blender and Juicer

    HR1843/00
    1 Awards

    Homemade drinks instantly

    300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    Blender and Juicer

    Homemade drinks instantly

    300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    Homemade drinks instantly

    300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    Blender and Juicer

    Homemade drinks instantly

    300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Juicer

      Homemade drinks instantly

      Create healthy smoothies and juices

      • 300W
      • 1.5L blender
      • with mill and filter
      Juicer and blender all in one

      Juicer and blender all in one

      You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.

      Makes more juice thanks to micro mesh filter

      Unique micro mesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Power
        300 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Suction feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Blender jar
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material lid
        SAN
        Material pusher
        PP
        Color(s)
        Bright white with yellow accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products