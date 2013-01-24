Home
Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1854/00
1 Awards
    Healthy juice made easy

    Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

    Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

    Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

      Easy juicer: no chopping, no hassle.

      • 550 W
      • 1.5 L
      • L tube

      Extra large capacity

      1.5 l pulp container and 700 m l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity juice jug
        700 ml
        Power
        550 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Feeding tube dia
        75 mm
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Pulp container
        1.5 L

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with silver accents
        Material jug
        SAN
        Material lid and pulp container
        SAN
        Material housing and clamps
        ABS

