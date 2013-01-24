Home
Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1855/00
1 Awards
    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruits and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean” technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Juicer

      • 700W
      • QuickClean
      • 2 L, XL tube

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to clean

        Quickclean
        Yes
        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity juice jug
        800 ml
        Cord length
        1 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        700 W
        Feeding tube dia
        75 mm
        Capacity
        2 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Pulp container
        1.2 L

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Color(s)
        Ink black
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PS cover
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PS

