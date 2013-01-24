Home
HR1858/55
    Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The Philips juicer with 650 W motor and unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop. See all benefits

      Perfect juice instantly

      Juicer for whole fruit that squeezes every drop

      • 650 W
      • 2 L
      • XL tube

      Powerful motor

      Juices at speed with this powerful motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity juice jug
        1250 ml
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Power
        650 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Feeding tube dia
        75 mm
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Pulp container
        2 L

      • General specifications

        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material lid
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Bright white with orange accents
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PP cover
        Material housing and clamps
        ABS
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PP
        Material spout
        Stainless steel

