Aluminium Collection

Juicer

HR1865
    -{discount-value}

    HR1865
    Juicing has never been so easy as with this Philips juicer in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XXL stainless steel feeding tube, drip stop, 2 l pulp container, and stylish 1.5 l juice jug. See all benefits

    Juicing has never been so easy as with this Philips juicer in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XXL stainless steel feeding tube, drip stop, 2 l pulp container, and stylish 1.5 l juice jug. See all benefits

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Unique micro-mesh filter, XXL tube and drip stop

      • 700W
      • 2L
      • XXL tube
      Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

      With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruits and vegetables.

      Recipe booklet offering various juice recipes

      This recipe booklet contains delicious and easy to make juice recipes to make with your Philips juicer.

      Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

      Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity juice jug
        1500 ml
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        700 W
        Feeding tube dia
        83 mm
        Pulp container
        2 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material lid
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Brushed aluminium
        Material housing
        Brushed aluminium
        Material spout
        Stainless steel
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PP

