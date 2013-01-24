Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips Avance Collection juicer squeezes every drop from your fruits and vegetables, thanks to the upside-down sieve concept. With QuickClean technology cleaning your juicer has never been easier. See all benefits
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with upside down sieve, the juicer squeezes every drop of your fruits and vegetables, creating a juice fountain. You get up to 10% more juice, compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861.
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.
Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 900 W motor.
The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.
The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning is now as simple as rinsing , thanks to the pre-clean function and the QuickClean polished sieve.
The Philips juicer is the 1st centrifugal juicer on the market with a pre-clean function. By pouring water in the pusher, you can create a water fountain in the appliance, which rinses away the unwanted fibers from the lid and makes the sieve easier to clean.
A lot of pulp fibers get stuck in a standard sieve which makes it very difficult to clean. That is not the case for the QuickClean polished sieve of the Philips Juicer, as all surfaces of the sieve are smooth. After pre-cleaning, you can easily swipe away the remaining fibers with a standard kitchen brush. The complete juicer can now be cleaned within a minute!
The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Quick and easy assembly of all parts.
When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials. With one simple move, you prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.
Easy to clean
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications