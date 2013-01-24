Home
Avance Collection

Juicer

HR1871/05
1 Awards
    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice! See all benefits

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

      • 1000 W
      • QuickClean
      • 2.5 L, XXL tube
      • Drip stop
      Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

      Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

      Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000 W motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        5.2 kg

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity juice jug
        1500 ml
        Cord length
        1 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        1000 W
        Feeding tube dia
        80 mm
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Pulp container
        1.6 L

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Spout accessory
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material lid
        SAN
        Material housing
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Ink black and stainless steel
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PS cover
        Material spout
        Stainless steel
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PS

            • Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861