Culinary tools for life
Enjoy more fresh juice with this powerful juicer that extracts every drop from your fruits & vegetables. This Philips juicer is part of the Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day. See all benefits
With the multiple speed settings you can juice hard or soft fruits.
It is easy to clean thanks to its smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe parts.
Maximum safety and stability with the robust locking arm.
Unique micro mesh filter with high extraction ribs made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.
The Robust juicer is made of high quality materials that make this juicer a culinary tool for life. Its heavy duty metal body is fully die cast for optimal stability while juicing.
Developed for durable performance. 15 years guarantee on the motor upon registration.
Dimensions
Sustainability
Easy to clean
Guarantee
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications