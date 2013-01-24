Home
HR1881/00
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy more fresh juice with this powerful juicer that extracts every drop from your fruits & vegetables. This Philips juicer is part of the Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day.

    Enjoy more fresh juice with this powerful juicer that extracts every drop from your fruits & vegetables. This Philips juicer is part of the Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day. See all benefits

    Enjoy more fresh juice with this powerful juicer that extracts every drop from your fruits & vegetables. This Philips juicer is part of the Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day. See all benefits

      Culinary tools for life

      Extract more juice from your fruits and vegetables

      • 1200 W
      • 2 L
      • XXL tube

      2-speed control for soft and hard ingredients

      With the multiple speed settings you can juice hard or soft fruits.

      Easy-clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe removable parts

      It is easy to clean thanks to its smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe parts.

      Solid locking arm for maximum safety

      Maximum safety and stability with the robust locking arm.

      Stainless-steel micro-mesh filter

      Unique micro mesh filter with high extraction ribs made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.

      Solid metal body

      The Robust juicer is made of high quality materials that make this juicer a culinary tool for life. Its heavy duty metal body is fully die cast for optimal stability while juicing.

      Power-efficient 1200 W motor

      Developed for durable performance. 15 years guarantee on the motor upon registration.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        6.9 kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8.37 kg
        Box dimension (WxHxD)
        41,0x54,5x26,9

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        0 W
        Made of recycled materials
        11 %
        Recyclable materials
        89 %

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        Extended Guarantee
        5 year product guarantee and 15 years guarantee on the motor

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity juice jug
        1500 ml
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Power
        1200 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Feeding tube dia
        90 mm
        RPM
        100 RPM
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Pulp container
        2 L

      • General specifications

        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cylindical cleaning brush
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material lid
        SAN
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PP cover
        Color(s)
        Aluminium and pumish grey
        Material housing
        Die cast aluminium
        Material spout
        Stainless steel
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PP

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

