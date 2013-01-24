The blade of the ultra sharp cube cutting knife has 4 specific areas to cut cubes perfectly. It is specifically designed for this task and is made out of stainless steel. It can even cut raw vegetables.
The replaceable medium size cube cutting grid is made out of stainless steel. It is very sharp fro best results/ Other grid sizes are separately available - Philips Accessory HR7968.
With the double sided slicing and grating disk you can process vegetables quickly. Simply flip the disk to slice or grate all kind of vegetables.
Fits the following Philips Avance and Progresso SpeedTouch hand blender models: HR164x, HR167x and HR169x.
Cleaning tool for easy cleaning of the cube cutting grid.
Fits the Philips Avance SpeedTouch Hand Blender HR164x and HR167x with one click.
