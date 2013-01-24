Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Food processor accessory

HR1999/90
Find support for this product
  • Hand blender accessory for optimal results Hand blender accessory for optimal results Hand blender accessory for optimal results
    -{discount-value}

    Food processor accessory

    HR1999/90
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

      Hand blender accessory for optimal results

      For easy grinding, slicing and perfectly cut cubes

      • with cube cutter
      Special designed ultra sharp cube cutting knife.

      Special designed ultra sharp cube cutting knife.

      The blade of the ultra sharp cube cutting knife has 4 specific areas to cut cubes perfectly. It is specifically designed for this task and is made out of stainless steel. It can even cut raw vegetables.

      Medium size cubbe cutting grid

      Medium size cubbe cutting grid

      The replaceable medium size cube cutting grid is made out of stainless steel. It is very sharp fro best results/ Other grid sizes are separately available - Philips Accessory HR7968.

      Double sided slicing and grating disk

      Double sided slicing and grating disk

      With the double sided slicing and grating disk you can process vegetables quickly. Simply flip the disk to slice or grate all kind of vegetables.

      Fits Philips models: HR164x, HR167x and HR169x

      Fits Philips models: HR164x, HR167x and HR169x

      Fits the following Philips Avance and Progresso SpeedTouch hand blender models: HR164x, HR167x and HR169x.

      Cleaning tool for easy cleaning of the cube cutting grid

      Cleaning tool for easy cleaning of the cube cutting grid

      Cleaning tool for easy cleaning of the cube cutting grid.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Large 2 liter bowl to process large quantities

      Large 2 liter bowl to process large quantities

      One click assembling to Avance SpeedTouch Hand Blender

      Fits the Philips Avance SpeedTouch Hand Blender HR164x and HR167x with one click.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity food processor
        2 L

      • Design and finishing

        Material jar
        Stainless steel
        Material of accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Cleaning tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Cube cutter
        • Grating tool

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products