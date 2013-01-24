Home
      Tough blending made easy

      Blender with 5 star blade and 350 W motor

      • 350W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • 2 speed and pulse
      • 5 star blade
      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Effective jar capacity
        1.25 L
        Capacity blender jar
        1.5 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        350 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP
        Color(s)
        White with blue accents
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

