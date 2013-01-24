Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Compact Blender

HR2024/70
1 Awards
  • The perfect fit for any kitchen The perfect fit for any kitchen The perfect fit for any kitchen
    -{discount-value}

    Compact Blender

    HR2024/70
    1 Awards

    The perfect fit for any kitchen

    This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base, making it half the size of normal blenders and extremely easy to store. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Compact Blender

    The perfect fit for any kitchen

    This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base, making it half the size of normal blenders and extremely easy to store. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits

    The perfect fit for any kitchen

    This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base, making it half the size of normal blenders and extremely easy to store. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Compact Blender

    The perfect fit for any kitchen

    This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base, making it half the size of normal blenders and extremely easy to store. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      The perfect fit for any kitchen

      Designed to make storage simple

      • 400W
      • 1.75 L plastic jar
      • with filter
      • Easy storage
      Break resistant jar

      Break resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage in the housing for a practical storage of your blender in your kitchen.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

      Serrated blade

      Serrated blade

      Multiple speeds

      Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        1.75 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        400 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Filter
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White with blue accents
        Material housing
        PP

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products