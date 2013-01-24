Home
Daily Collection

Blender

HR2056/00
1 Awards
  • Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
    Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing See all benefits

      With 450W and motor overheating protection

      • 450W
      • 1 L Plastic jar
      • 4 stars stainless steel blade
      • with mill
      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1 liter.

      4 stars stainless steel blade

      4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

      Intuitive knob for easy use

      Select "blending function" or "pulse function" with just one button

      Integrated power cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      With motor overheating protection

      Your Philips blender motor is designed to be protected from overheating and over-current conditions during use

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

      Strong 450W motor for fine results

      Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier

      1 Speed & pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

      1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      New handle with thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

      Mill to grind multiple ingredients

      Mill to grind multiple ingredients like spices, nuts and coffee beans.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        450 W
        Capacity jar
        1 L

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        1
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • Mill

