Daily Collection

Blender

HR2057/03
    Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

    Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing See all benefits

      With 280W and motor overheating protection

      • 280W
      • 1.25 L Plastic jar
      • 4 stars stainless steel blade
      • with mill
      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

      Strong 280W motor for fine results

      Strong 280 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        1.5 L
        Effective capacity
        1.25 L

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        1
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • Mill

