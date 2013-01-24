Home
Blender

HR2061/55
    Fresh variety every day

    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

    Fresh variety every day

      Fresh variety every day

      Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

      • 600W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • with mill
      • 5 speed and pulse

      5 speeds and pulse

      This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      600 Watt

      Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        2 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        600 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White with orange accents
        Material housing
        PP

