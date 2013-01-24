Home
HR2068/20
    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

      Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

      • 600W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • 5 speed and pulse

      5 speeds and pulse

      This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        2 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        600 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Filter
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes
        Chopper
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        PP
        Color(s)
        White with orange accents

