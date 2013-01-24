Home
Daily Collection

Blender

HR2100/50
  Fresh smoothie and food made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2100/50
      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      Powerful blender with ProBlend blade

      • 400 W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • 2 speed and pulse
      • ProBlend 4
      Strong 400 W motor

      Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

      Pulse for better mixing and blending

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Integrated power cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

      Lock indicator for ready to use

      This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Improved pouring by new spout

      New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.5 l
        Power
        400 W
        Effective jar capacity
        1.25 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2 and pulse

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        PP
        Color(s)
        Primary red

