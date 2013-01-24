Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.
This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.
New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design specifications