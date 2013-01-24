Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection Blender

HR2102/05
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy Fresh smoothie and food made easy Fresh smoothie and food made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2102/05

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Blender

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Blender

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      With extra strong power and blade

      • 400 W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • with mini chopper
      • ProBlend 4

      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity mini chopper
        120 ml
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Effective jar capacity
        1.25 L
        Power
        400 W
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.5 l
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Mini chopper
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP
        Color(s)
        White and beige
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products