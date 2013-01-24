Home
Daily Collection

Blender

HR2102
    -{discount-value}

    HR2102
    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits

      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      With extra strong power and blade

      • 280W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • with mini chopper
      • 5 star blade
      Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

      The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

      Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

      Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.

      Pulse for better mixing and blending

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Integrated power cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity mini chopper
        120 ml
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Effective jar capacity
        1.25 L
        Power
        280 W
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.5 l
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Mini chopper
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Color(s)
        White and beige
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        PP

