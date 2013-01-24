Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications