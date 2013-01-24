Home
Daily Collection

Blender

HR2108/03
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity mill
        120 ml
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        400 W
        Effective jar capacity
        1.25 L
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.5 l
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Color(s)
        White and beige
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        PP

