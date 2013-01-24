Home
Blender

HR2115/03
    The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      More than a blender

      Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

      • 400 W
      • 2 L
      • Multi mill
      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity jar
        2 L
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Power
        400 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

