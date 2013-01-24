Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Blender

HR2116/30
1 Awards
  • More than a blender More than a blender More than a blender
    -{discount-value}

    Blender

    HR2116/30
    1 Awards

    More than a blender

    The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Blender

    More than a blender

    The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited See all benefits

    More than a blender

    The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Blender

    More than a blender

    The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      More than a blender

      Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

      • 350 W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • Multi mill
      Multiple speeds

      Multiple speeds

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

      Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.

      Multi mill accessory

      Multi mill accessory

      Multi mill for grinding and chopping hard and soft ingredients.

      Quick clean button

      Quick clean button

      One touch quick clean button to clean the jar and blade effectively.

      Easy cleaning soft touch panel

      Easy cleaning soft touch panel

      Clean easily wipe out the surface.

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Blender with 350W motor power

      Blender with 350W motor power

      350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.

      All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

      All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.0 m
        Capacity jar
        2 L
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Power
        350 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        Glass
        Color(s)
        White
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        Polypropylene (PP)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products