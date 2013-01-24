Home
Viva Collection

Blender

HR2156/90
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Make perfect frozen smoothies

    Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe.

      Make perfect frozen smoothies

      Crush ice 20% faster with ProBlend 5

      • 600 W
      • ProBlend 5
      • 2L Tritan jar
      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Adjustable speed setting

      Blend at different speeds with adjustable speed setting.

      Crush ice within seconds with ProBlend5

      The blades with ProBlend5 technology enable you to crush ice in seconds for perfect frozen smoothies.

      Duravita Tritan jar - no smell, no stain

      The Tritan jar is made out of copolyester and practically unbreakable. It does not smell or stain. The ideal environment for your favorite smoothie.

      Strong 600W motor

      Strong 600W montor for blending your favorite smoothie.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600 W

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

