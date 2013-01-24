Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for smoothies you can share.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.
Over molded knob for easy grip and better speed control.
You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.
Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.
Extra big mill accessory with metal insert for preventing scratch and no taste mix.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications