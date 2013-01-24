Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Blender

HR2163/00
Find support for this product
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds Silkier green smoothie in seconds Silkier green smoothie in seconds
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Blender

    HR2163/00
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      Silkier green smoothie in seconds

      Less chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

      • 600 W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • Multiple speeds and pulse
      • ProBlend 5
      Strong 600 W motor

      Strong 600 W motor

      Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.

      Large break-resistant jar for smoothies you can share

      Large break-resistant jar for smoothies you can share

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for smoothies you can share.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      Over molded knob for easy grip

      Over molded knob for easy grip

      Over molded knob for easy grip and better speed control.

      Pulse for mixing and blending

      Pulse for mixing and blending

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.

      All parts are diswasher safe

      All parts are diswasher safe

      2 year world-wide warranty

      2 year world-wide warranty

      Metal insert mill to grind multiple ingredients

      Extra big mill accessory with metal insert for preventing scratch and no taste mix.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Power
        600 W
        Max Jar Capacity
        2 l
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
        Color(s)
        White and violet
        Material housing
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Compare to Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2100