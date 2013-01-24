Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for smoothies you can share.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.
Extra big chopper accessory to complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.
Extra big filter for clear soy milk or juice without seed and pips.
Extra big mill accessory with metal insert for preventing scratch and no taste mix.
Over molded knob for easy grip and better speed control.
You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.
Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications