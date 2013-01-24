Home
1 Awards
    Viva Collection Blender HR2173/90

This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

    Silkier green smoothie in seconds

Less chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

      Less chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

      • 600 W
      • 2L glass jar
      • Multiple speeds and pulse
      • ProBlend 5
      Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.

      High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters.

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      Over molded knob for easy grip and better speed control.

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600 W
        Cord length
        1 m
        Capacity jar
        2 L
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Frequency
        50 / 60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Glass
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Polypropylene (PP)

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2 and pulse
        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • Non-slip feet

      • Design

        Color
        Black & cashmere grey

