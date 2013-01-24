Home
Robust Collection

Blender

HR2181/00
1 Awards
    Robust Collection Blender

    HR2181/00
    1 Awards

    Culinary tools for life

    Enjoy perfectly smooth blends with the innovative two-blade blending system. This Philips blender HR2181/00 is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day. See all benefits

      Culinary tools for life

      Blender for smooth blending in one go

      • 850W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • twin blade system
      • 5 speed and pulse
      Stainless-steel serrated blades

      Stainless-steel serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with the long-lasting stainless-steel serrated blades.

      Easy-clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar

      The Philips blender is easy to clean thanks to its easy clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar and accessories.

      Power-efficient 850W motor

      Developed for durable performance. 15 years guarantee on the motor upon registration.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        5.75 kg
        Box dimension (WxHxD)
        39.0x31.0x30.6
        Weight incl. Packaging
        6.91 kg

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        0.4 W
        Made of recycled materials
        24 %
        Recyclable materials
        83 %

      • Easy to clean

        Detachable parts
        Dishwasher-safe
        Smooth surfaces
        No rims and edges

      • Guarantee

        Extended Guarantee
        5 year product guarantee and 15 years guarantee on the motor

      • Technical specifications

        Effective jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Capacity blender jar
        2 L
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        850 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Auto-accelerate function
        Increases to maximum speed within 15 seconds to guarantee the one go process
        Speed setting
        5 and pulse

      • Accessories

        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        Glass
        Color(s)
        Aluminium and pumish grey
        Material housing
        Die cast aluminium
        Material jar
        Borosilicate glass
        Material knife
        Stainless steel

