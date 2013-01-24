Home
Viva Collection

SoupMaker

HR2204/80
1 Awards
  Enjoy soups, compotes, and smoothies in minutes
    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    HR2204/80
    1 Awards

    Enjoy soups, compotes, and smoothies in minutes

    The Philips SoupMaker has 6 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote ,smoothies, and thanks to optimized heating profile, milked based soup now available. You can also use it as a normal blender.

    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    Enjoy soups, compotes, and smoothies in minutes

    The Philips SoupMaker has 6 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote ,smoothies, and thanks to optimized heating profile, milked based soup now available. You can also use it as a normal blender.

    Enjoy soups, compotes, and smoothies in minutes

    The Philips SoupMaker has 6 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote ,smoothies, and thanks to optimized heating profile, milked based soup now available. You can also use it as a normal blender.

    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    Enjoy soups, compotes, and smoothies in minutes

    The Philips SoupMaker has 6 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote ,smoothies, and thanks to optimized heating profile, milked based soup now available. You can also use it as a normal blender.

      Enjoy soups, compotes, and smoothies in minutes

      Healthier, More delicious, More than homemade

      Power 1000 W

      Power 1000 W

      Thanks to efficient 1000 W heating power, your favorite soups are ready within 18 minutes.

      Large 1.2 L jar serves 4 portions

      Large 1.2 L jar serves 4 portions

      Large 1.2 L jar serves 4 portions

      Extra manual blending function for your perfect results

      Extra manual blending function for your perfect results

      Extra manual blending function for your perfect results.

      Soup in less than 18 minutes

      Soup in less than 18 minutes

      The Z-shaped blade design together with optimized heating profile allows you to create your favorite soups with the perfect texture in 18 minutes or less.

      Milk based puree soup program enables more versatility

      Milk based puree soup program enables more versatility

      A separate optimized heating profile makes cooking milk based soup worry free.

      Simple user interface with 6 pre-defined settings

      Simple user interface with 6 pre-defined settings

      Simple user interface which consists of 6 pre-set settings.

      A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

      A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

      A recipe book with 38 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included. Want a soup cleanse day? Select from our cleanse favorites (marked with a special leaf icon) and pick 3-5 soups for your day.

      Easy clean

      Easy clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        0.5 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        230 x 230 x 345 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        2.58 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        455 x 238 x 355 mm
        Weight of product
        1.75 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1 m
        Voltage
        230 V
        Power
        1000 W
        Capacity jar
        1.2 L
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Design and finishing

        Color of control panel
        Black
        Material jar
        Stainless Steel
        Material blade
        Stainless Steel
        Material of main body
        Metal
        Color(s)
        Black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

