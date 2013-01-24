Home
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 350W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast. See all benefits

    Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 350W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast. See all benefits

    Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 350W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast. See all benefits

    Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 350W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast. See all benefits

      Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

      Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

      • ProBlend Crush Technology
      With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce

      The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster

      With Quick Clean button for fast and easy cleaning of the blender.

      Further enhanced cleaning thanks to its removable lid and knife.

      A wide range of locally relevant accessories available for more convenience and ease of preparation of your favourite local dish.

      With MTP (Motor overheat protection), to avoid machine break down and guaranee a longer blender life.

      Strong 350W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      ProBlend Crush technology for perfect end results

      The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        350 W
        Capacity jar
        2 L
        Working capacity jar
        1.5 L

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Glass
        Material blade
        Stainless Steel
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Prefix programs
        5+2
        Number of speed settings
        5 and pulse
        Speed UI
        Piano Button
        Preset Button
        Piano Button
        Type of lid
        Removable
        Blade
        4 star blade

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • Spatula
        • Mill

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Lavender

