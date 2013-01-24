Home
Series 5000

Blender Core

HR2224/00
    -{discount-value}

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

      2-year worldwide warranty

      You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

      Powerful but energy efficient 800 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

      Perfectly crushed ice and tough ingredients, 2x faster

      ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

      Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5 L

      The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

      Easy-grip control dial with 3 speed settings

      Our control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed. From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

      Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Its removable blade unit is designed for more thorough cleaning. All detachable parts are also dishwasher safe.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

      Large innovative ribbed design jar

      The innovative ribbed jar design ensures the optimal flow of ingredients for the finest blending results.

      Pulse function for smoother blending

      Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        180x167x408 mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        200x336x276 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        2.82 kg
        Weight of product
        2.09 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        2 L
        Power
        800 W
        Cord length
        0.09 m
        Working capacity jar
        1.5 L

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Plastic SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Metal Wrap & Plastic

      • General specifications

        Speed UI
        Rotary knob
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • 3+Pulse
        • 3 Fixed speed settings
        Type of lid
        Removable
        Blade
        4-star blade

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Jar

      • Design

        Color
        White

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

