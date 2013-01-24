Home
  Delicious homemade ice cream
    Ice-cream maker for making up to 0.8 l of sorbet, frozen yoghurt or hard ice cream.

      Delicious homemade ice cream

      • 20 W
      • 0.8 liter
      Powerful cooling system

      Powerful cooling system

      Cooling element and 20 Watt motor for delicious homemade ice cream.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        20 W
        Freezing time cooling element
        18 hour(s)
        Preparation time
        20-40 minute(s)
        Capacity
        0.8 L

      • Design

        Color
        White with green accents
        Cover
        SAN transparent
        Bowl
        Plastic PP
        Motor housing
        Plastic PP
        Stirrer
        PBTP

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

