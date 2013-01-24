Home
Ice cream maker

HR2304/70
    Philips Ice cream maker for making up to 1.0 l of soft ice cream or 0.8 l of hard ice cream. Ready in just 30-50 minutes! See all benefits

      Create your ice cream in 30-50 minutes

      • 20 W
      • 1.0 L
      • Powerful cooling system

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        20 W
        Freezing time cooling element
        18 hour(s)
        Capacity
        1 L
        Preparation time
        30-50 minute(s)

      • General specifications

        Recipe booklet
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Bright white with blue accents
        Cover
        SAN transparent
        Bowl
        Plastic PP
        Motor housing
        Plastic PP
        Stirrer
        PBTP

