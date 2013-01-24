Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend
The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending
Easily attach and detach accessories for vairous functons with one press of a button.
Single Whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pancake batter and more.
With strong 650W powerful motor ensure poweful blending for your daily homemade meals
With the compact chopper accessory, you can easily chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
General specifications
Service
Design
Accessories
Design specifications