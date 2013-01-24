Home
Daily Collection

ProMix Handblender

HR2545/00
1 Awards
    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day See all benefits

      Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

      • Intuitive
      • Easy
      • Powerful
      700W Powerful Motor

      700W Powerful Motor

      With strong 700W powerful motor ensure poweful blending for your daily homemade meals

      Anti-Splash blade guard

      Anti-Splash blade guard

      The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend

      Ergonomic design

      Ergonomic design

      The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

      ProMix Advanced blending technology

      ProMix Advanced blending technology

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending

      Single button release system

      Single button release system

      Easily attach and detach accessories for vairous functons with one press of a button.

      Turbo function for extra power

      Turbo function for extra power

      With the Turbo function of the Philips hand blender you can cut even the toughest ingredients with a touch of a button

      XL chopper

      XL Chopper for easily prepared delicious salsas and salads, chopped fruites and large quantites of meat

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700 W

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2 (including turbo)

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Accessories

        Included
        • XL chopper
        • Beaker
        • Whisk

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Plastic
        Material bar
        Metal

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

