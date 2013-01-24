Home
Daily Collection

Mini blender

HR2602/90
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Mini blender

    HR2602/90
    1 Awards

    Prepare quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, and even frozen cocktails. 350W motor, 4-star blade and ergonomic jar design give you silky blends in as little as 30 seconds, so that you can enjoy a healthy drink even on the go. See all benefits

      With 350W motor for quick results

      • 350 W
      • On-the-go tumbler
      Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

      Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

      It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favorite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350W motor and 4-star blade.

      Crush ice and other hard ingredients

      Crush ice and other hard ingredients

      Whether you're making a veggie dip or healthy smoothie, your mini blender can handle it all. From kiwis to ice cubes, finely blend and crush even hard ingredients.

      Compact design

      Compact design

      Thanks to its compact and modern design, you can store your mini blender on your kitchen counter and keep it in reach for those busy days when you're in a rush.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Enjoy the convenience of removable accessories that you can clean in your dishwasher.

      Two speed settings for finer blending

      Control how fast and fine you want to blend your ingredients with the two speed setting buttons to prepare perfect smoothies every time.

      Tumbler that fits into your cup holder

      With your busy lifestyle, you'll love how easily you can make and take away healthy smoothies every day. Blend your ingredients in the tumbler and then take it with you for a healthy smoothie on-the-go.

      Detachable 4-star blade to clean easily

      It's easy to keep your personal blender running at peak performance. The 4-star blade detaches from the blender jar for cleaning quickly and hassle free after every use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        108 x 108 x 334 mm
        Weight of product
        1.14 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85 m
        RPM blender (max)
        21080 - 28520 r/min
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        350 W
        Capacity jar
        1 L
        Working capacity tumbler
        0.6 L
        Capacity tumbler
        0.7 L
        Working capacity jar
        0.6 L
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic (Tumbler / Multi chopper)
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material switch
        Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • On-the-go tumbler

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

