Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Hand blender

HR2633/90
1 Awards
  • Powerful and easy to use Powerful and easy to use Powerful and easy to use
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    HR2633/90
    1 Awards

    Powerful and easy to use

    The Philips Hand Blender combines 700 Watt Power with ProMix Technology and multiple speed settings, making cooking so easy! Great, homemade food the way you like it, every time! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    Powerful and easy to use

    The Philips Hand Blender combines 700 Watt Power with ProMix Technology and multiple speed settings, making cooking so easy! Great, homemade food the way you like it, every time! See all benefits

    Powerful and easy to use

    The Philips Hand Blender combines 700 Watt Power with ProMix Technology and multiple speed settings, making cooking so easy! Great, homemade food the way you like it, every time! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    Powerful and easy to use

    The Philips Hand Blender combines 700 Watt Power with ProMix Technology and multiple speed settings, making cooking so easy! Great, homemade food the way you like it, every time! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

      Powerful and easy to use

      Great cooking results every time

      • ProMix Blending Technology
      • 700W, metal blending bar
      • XL chopper, compact chopper
      • 25 speeds + turbo
      Extra powerful turbo button

      Extra powerful turbo button

      The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Triangular Shape for optimal flow and blending performance

      The Philips handblender ProMix thechnology was developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University. It is an advanced technology for more consistent and faster blending. The unique ProMix blending technology of Philips hand blenders uses a triangular shape to create an optimal flow and gives maximum performance making silky smooth soups and smoothies.

      Multiple speed selection for all kinds of ingredients

      With 25 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

      Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

      With the powerful and durable motor of 700 Watt, almost any ingredient can be blended.

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Compact Chopper to chop nuts, chocolate and cheese

      With the compact chopper accessory (300ml) for this Philips hand blender you can chop meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolat and onions in seconds.

      XL Chopper to chop onions and meat

      With the XL Chopper accessory (1000ml) for this Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        700 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material of main body
        PP and rubber

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        25
        Product features
        • Detachable shaft
        • On/off switch
        • Turbo function
        • Variable speed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Balloon beater
        • Compact chopper
        • Whisk
        • XL chopper 2-blade

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products