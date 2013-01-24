Powerful and easy to use
The Philips Hand Blender combines 700 Watt Power with ProMix Technology and multiple speed settings, making cooking so easy! Great, homemade food the way you like it, every time! See all benefits
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.
The Philips handblender ProMix thechnology was developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University. It is an advanced technology for more consistent and faster blending. The unique ProMix blending technology of Philips hand blenders uses a triangular shape to create an optimal flow and gives maximum performance making silky smooth soups and smoothies.
With 25 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.
With the powerful and durable motor of 700 Watt, almost any ingredient can be blended.
The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.
With the compact chopper accessory (300ml) for this Philips hand blender you can chop meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolat and onions in seconds.
With the XL Chopper accessory (1000ml) for this Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds
Sustainability
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Service
Design
Accessories