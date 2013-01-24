With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.
Powerful and reliable 700W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.
Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular bar cage with wave shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.
Intuitive variable speed setting that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Blend, whisk, chop and more at the touch of a button.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Potato masher accessory to prepare delicious homemade potato mash, silky vegetable puree, soft baby food and more
Unique triangular bar cage with special wave shape
XL chopper with ultra sharp knife, that allows you to process large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and more in seconds.
Sustainability
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Service
Accessories
Design