Viva Collection

ProMix Handblender

HR2645/40
  Optimized control for speedy meal preparation
    Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

    HR2645/40
      Optimized control for speedy meal preparation

      Blend, whisk, chop, mash and more

      • 700W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
      • ProMix Technology
      • 2 times finer blending*
      • 30% faster*
      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.

      Powerful 700W motor for great blending results

      Powerful and reliable 700W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.

      1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular bar cage with wave shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Single button release for easy assembly

      Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.

      SpeedTouch Technology to intuitively set the right speed

      Intuitive variable speed setting that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Blend, whisk, chop and more at the touch of a button.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Potato Masher for delicious vegetable mash and purees

      Potato masher accessory to prepare delicious homemade potato mash, silky vegetable puree, soft baby food and more

      Unique triangular bar cage with special wave shape

      XL Chopper to process meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate and more

      XL chopper with ultra sharp knife, that allows you to process large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and more in seconds.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        120 V
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Power
        700 W
        Capacity XL chopper
        1000 ml
        Capacity beaker
        1 L
        Frequency
        60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        SAN plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Detachable shaft
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Turbo function
        • Variable speed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Balloon beater
        • Potato masher
        • Whisk
        • XL chopper 2-blade
        • Beaker

      • Design

        Color
        White & pistil red

          • *Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables