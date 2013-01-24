Home
Viva Collection

ProMix Handblender

HR2652/91
    The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits

      Blend. Seal. Go!

      Simply blend tasty ingredients to enjoy on-the-go.

      • 800W blending power
      • SpeedTouch with speed guidance
      • On-the-go tumbler
      • Easy to clean
      Powerful 800W motor for great results

      Powerful 800W motor for great results

      Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

      SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

      SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

      Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

      Single button release to quickly switch accessories

      Single button release to quickly switch accessories

      When you’re cooking up a storm, you’ll love how easy it is to switch accessories. They quickly attach and detach to the blending bar with one press of a button.

      Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

      Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

      Don’t worry about any messes when you cook. Our special blade guard will stop splashes big and small. Its waved shape attached to the bottom of the blending bar guarantees minimum mess — and less clean-up later.

      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        800 W
        RPM blender (max)
        max. 11.500 r/min
        Cord length
        1.2 m

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic ABS
        Material of main body
        Plastic ABS + Stainless steel + Anti–slip rubber
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Turbo function
        • SpeedTouch technology

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Whisk
        • XL chopper
        • On-the-go tumbler (500ml)

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Stainless steel

