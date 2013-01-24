Home
HR2725
1 Awards
  Powerful and versatile
    Meat mincer

    HR2725
    Powerful and versatile

    Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes.

      Powerful and versatile

      1300 W blocked motor power, 7 accessories

      • CEE

      Small (12 mm) and large (22 mm) sausage shaft

      2 shafts for making thin and thick sausages.

      Tagliatelle and spaghetti disc

      2 discs to easily create fresh tagliatelle and spaghetti.

      Including cookie cutter

      Cooky cutter to create cookies in 3 different shapes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Poland
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Input power
        230V, 50Hz
        Cord length
        1 m
        Glass fuse to avoid that the appliance burns down
        Yes
        Cord type
        double insulated cord with moulded on plug
        Universal motor, radio/TV interference suppressed
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        POM pasta discs and pasta cleaner
        Yes
        Alu-alloy meat mincer processing tube & worm shaft
        Yes
        Sintered iron 2F 0000 grinding discs
        Yes
        ABS tray, sausage shafts,housing and cookie cutter
        Yes
        Alloy cast steel L40H cutter knife
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        Yes
        Coarse metal grinding disc
        8 mm
        Pasta disc cleaning pin
        Yes
        Fine metal grinding disc
        4 mm
        Spaghetti disc
        Yes
        Tagliatelle disc
        Yes
        Large sausage shaft
        22 mm
        Small sausage shaft
        12 mm

      • Design

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Color
        Bright white with orange and yellow accents
        Room to place a 11cm high bowl to receive the meat
        Yes
        Hinged handle for easy lifting
        Yes

      • Power

        Nominal power
        250 W
        Maximum power (blocked motor)
        1300 W

