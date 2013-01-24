Powerful and versatile
Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful and versatile
Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes. See all benefits
Powerful and versatile
Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful and versatile
Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes. See all benefits
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Accessories
Design
Power