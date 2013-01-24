Home
HR2752/50
    -{discount-value}

    This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

      Most silent citrus press

      • Direct flow
      • metal sieve
      • Drip stop
      • Dust cover
      Stops the dripping

      When lifted, the drip-stop will prevent the citrus press from dripping on the counter top. The drip-stop is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials.

      Powerful 85 Watt motor

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        85 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Dust cover
        Yes
        Direct flow
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Steel silver sprayed
        Material
        PP

