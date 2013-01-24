Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Citrus press

HR275353
  • Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise
    -{discount-value}

    Citrus press

    HR275353

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Citrus press

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Citrus press

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

    Similar products

    See all Citrus Juicer

      Fresh juice without the noise

      Most silent citrus press

      • Direct flow
      • metal sieve
      • Drip stop
      • Auto reverse
      Stops the dripping

      Stops the dripping

      When lifted, the drip-stop will prevent the citrus press from dripping on the counter top. The drip-stop is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials.

      Powerful 85 Watt motor

      Powerful 85 Watt motor

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        85 W
        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Dust cover
        Yes
        Direct flow
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Steel silver sprayed
        Material
        PP

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products