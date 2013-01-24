Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Juicer

HR2826
1 Awards
  • Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily Homemade juice easily
    -{discount-value}

    Juicer

    HR2826
    1 Awards

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Juicer

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Juicer

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Juicer

      Homemade juice easily

      Easy to serve. Easy to store

      • 220W
      • 0.5L

      Easy serving with 500 ml detachable juice jug

      Easy serving with 500 ml detachable juice jug.

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Power
        220 W
        Pulp container
        500 ml
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material lid
        SAN
        Color(s)
        White with green accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products