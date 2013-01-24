Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Mini blender

HR2860/55
1 Awards
  • Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use
    -{discount-value}

    Mini blender

    HR2860/55
    1 Awards

    Convenient and easy to use

    220 W Philips blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

    Mini blender

    Convenient and easy to use

    220 W Philips blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

    Convenient and easy to use

    220 W Philips blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

    Mini blender

    Convenient and easy to use

    220 W Philips blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      Convenient and easy to use

      Blender with dry and wet mill

      • 220W
      • 0.4 L plastic jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • Pulse
      Wet mill

      Wet mill

      Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chili quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

      Mill

      Mill

      Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        0.4 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        220 W
        Capacity small jar
        200 ml
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Ivory with blue accents
        Material housing
        PP
        Material knife
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products