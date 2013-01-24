Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Mini blender

HR2860/80
1 Awards
  • Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use
    -{discount-value}

    Mini blender

    HR2860/80
    1 Awards

    Convenient and easy to use

    220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mini blender

    Convenient and easy to use

    220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

    Convenient and easy to use

    220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mini blender

    Convenient and easy to use

    220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      Convenient and easy to use

      with dry and wet mill

      • 220W
      • 0.4 L plastic jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • Pulse

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        1,5 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        220 W
        Capacity small jar
        200 ml
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Ivory with blue accents
        Material housing
        PP
        Material knife
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products