Mini blender

HR2870/60
1 Awards
    The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!. See all benefits

      Fast, fresh and fun

      • 250W
      • 0.6 L plastic jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • 2 speed

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        0,75 L
        Capacity chopper
        350 ml
        Power
        250 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity smoothie beaker
        350 ml
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Yes
        Smoothie beaker
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Color(s)
        White with apple green accents
        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

