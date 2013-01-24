Extra jar with 5-stars blade for your blender
1.5 L plastic jar with 5-stars blade for your blender to prepare perfect end results for your smoothies, soups, dressings, milkshakes and more. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra jar with 5-stars blade for your blender
1.5 L plastic jar with 5-stars blade for your blender to prepare perfect end results for your smoothies, soups, dressings, milkshakes and more. See all benefits
Extra jar with 5-stars blade for your blender
1.5 L plastic jar with 5-stars blade for your blender to prepare perfect end results for your smoothies, soups, dressings, milkshakes and more. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra jar with 5-stars blade for your blender
1.5 L plastic jar with 5-stars blade for your blender to prepare perfect end results for your smoothies, soups, dressings, milkshakes and more. See all benefits
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.
New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar
Fits the following Blender models: HR2100, HR2104, HR2108, HR2113, HR2114
Technical specifications
Design specifications